Sunny & warm

The ridge of high pressure that has been responsible for our string of nice days not only stays put, but it does get enhanced over the next couple days. Today we will see sunny skies and highs in the upper 70's to low 80's. Northerly breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph and then turn light and variable in the late afternoon. Look for mostly clear skies tonight, with lows in the low 30's to mid 40's.

We can expect these pleasant conditions to stay with us right through the coming weekend. Beginning Monday, we can expect a few clouds to invade the region. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day and partly cloudy overnight. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's Monday, Columbus Day.

Starting Tuesday, we will see our daytime highs in the upper 50's to low 60's. Overnight lows will dip to around freezing. Those at higher elevations in the south of our region will see lows in the low to mid 20's. If you haven't done so, preparing sensitive plants and animals for colder weather is something that should be taken care of from now through the weekend.

