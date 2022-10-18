Skip to Content
Local Forecast
today at 5:46 PM
Warm and clear — for now

Happy Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

Breezes will calm this evening. Mostly clear skies Tuesday night will come with lows in the upper 20s to mid-40s. Our conditions will stay calm through the middle of the week.

Friday is when we begin to see hints of change, and then those changes happen quickly. Rain showers will begin Friday night and continue through the weekend. Highs Saturday will dip to the low to mid-50s. Lows will drop to freezing and below.

The snow level will also drop down to 3,400-4,400 feet. This means that many areas could have snow on the ground Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay chilly through Monday and we will live with a chance of mixed showers through the beginning of the week. 

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

