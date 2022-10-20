Thickening clouds; staying warm

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure over the NW will show some signs of weakening today as our cloud cover increases. We will stay dry and warm through the day. Highs will be in the mid 70's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Look for partly cloudy skies tonight, with lows in the upper 20's to upper 30's. Those gentle breezes will turn SW after midnight.

Today's clouds will be the first indicator of the change headed our way. The second indicator will be the cooler temperatures Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50's to low 60's Friday. Clouds will thicken quickly Friday night and bring an 80% chance of rain.

Expect a cold, rainy day Saturday. Highs will be scattered through the 40's. With lows dropping into the upper teens to mid 20's, we may see some snowfall before the chance of showers tapers off. Sunday will stay cold, but we should see some sunbreaks during the day.

From Sunday night through the middle of next week, we will live with a chance of scattered showers under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50's and lows will be down around freezing.

