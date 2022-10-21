Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Rain tonight, snow in the morning

Happy Friday evening, Central Oregon!

Wind-driven rain is likely all night. With lows dipping to the mid-20s to mid-30s, some areas may see snow on the ground by Saturday morning. Saturday promises to be a windy, rainy and cold day. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s, with gusty westerly winds. Showers will taper off after midnight, but with lows dropping below freezing for just about everyone, we may see some more snow by Sunday morning.

Sunday will bring some partial clearing, but it will remain quite chilly. Clouds will thicken Sunday night and we will live with a chance of showers through the middle of the week. Highs next week will be in the low 50s and lows will be in the low to mid-30s. Upper elevations will see a chance of snow every night until we get some clearing Thursday. 

