Breaks in the showers, but chilly all week

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Rain will taper off by midnight Monday night. With lows scattered through the 20s, we can expect to trade the rain for frost.

Westerly winds will remain gusty through the night. We will get some sun breaks Tuesday, but late-day clouds will close in quickly. With lows down to freezing and below, we will see mixed showers much of Tuesday night and well into Wednesday. There will be some partial clearing Thursday and mostly cloudy skies Thursday night.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of mixed showers will stay with us right through the coming weekend. Highs will be in the mid-50s and lows will be down around freezing and a little below.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US