Winter weather advisory in place for part of Central Oregon

Happy Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

With Tuesday's lows dropping to the upper teens to around 30, mixed showers will be with us until morning. Southwest winds will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Some afternoon clearing Wednesday will leave us under mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night. This will also be our coldest day of the week, with highs scattered through the 40s and lows in the low teens to mid-20s.

We will see some sun breaks Thursday, with the clouds thickening again Thursday night. That next system will bring a chance of showers Friday afternoon, and that chance will stay with us through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will also be staying pretty chilly. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s and lows will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

