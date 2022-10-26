Calm for a couple of days

Happy Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

The skies will be mostly cloudy, but we will stay dry Wednesday night. Lows will be scattered through the 20s. As this cold, wet system moves off to the southeast, we will see mostly sunny skies Thursday, with milder highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Skies turn mostly cloudy Thursday night, and this is the first indicator of the next cold, the wet system moving in. Skies will be cloudy Friday and bring a growing chance of showers through the day. We will live with a chance of showers through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will range from the low 20s to the mid-30s.

