Clearing But Staying Cold

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After morning mixed showers we will see some partial clearing, but plan on staying pretty cold today. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40's and it will feel colder because of westerly winds at 10-5 mph that gust as high as 20-25 mph. Those winds will become much gentler out of the south tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we will stay dry. Lows will be scattered through the 20's.

As this cold, wet system moves off to the se, we will see mostly sunny skies Thursday with milder highs in the mid to upper 50's. Skies turn mostly cloudy Thursday night and this is the first indicator of the next cold, wet system moving in. Skies will be cloudy Friday and bring a growing chance of showers through the day. We will live with a chance of showers through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's. Overnight lows will range from the low 20's to mid 30's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!