A break from the showers

Our skies become mostly cloudy Tuesday night, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the mid-20ss to mid-30s. Winds will stay light out of the south. We will see some showers Friday night into Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend will be under partly cloudy skies. We stay cool, as well. Plan on highs in the mid to upper 50s, with lows in the low to mid-30s.

A chance of scattered showers will build in Sunday night and will stay with us right through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s, so those at higher elevations will see a chance of overnight snow showers.

