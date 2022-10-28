Fair day w/ late showers

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The next wet system to move into the Pacific NW will be focused on areas to our north, and it will deliver partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today. We have a slight chance of some late day and evening showers. Highs will be in the mid 50's to around 60 degrees. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes will calm this evening and stay calm tonight. Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's.

We actually have a pretty fair weekend ahead. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will come with highs in the mid 50's to low 60's. Clouds will thicken by Monday morning and deliver an increasing chance of showers. With lows dropping to freezing and below, we may see some snow, especially at the higher elevations. Mt. Bachelor will have a chance of snow right through the middle of next week. We will live with colder temperatures and the chance of mixed showers, as well. By Tuesday, highs will be in the low to mid 40's and lows will be scattered through the 20's.

