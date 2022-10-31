Showers are expected with snow by the morning

Happy Halloween, Central Oregon!

Temperatures will cool quickly Monday night. Rain is likely, and with lows in the mid-20s to mid-30s, many will see snow and slippery roads by Tuesday morning. Colder temperatures are expected for the rest of the week, with mixed showers through Wednesday evening.

We will get a break in the showers Thursday, but they will return Thursday night. A very good chance of rain and snow will stay with us for the rest of the week and through the weekend. This will be a great week for Mt. Bachelor! They can expect snow for the next several days, with as much as a foot accumulating by the end of the work week.

