Snow today, more tomorrow

Happy Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper teens to around 30 degrees. Expect more snow showers, with gentle southerly breezes after midnight. Mixed showers will continue into Wednesday night, when we see a bit of a break between systems.

Between now and then, Mt. Bachelor will see 8-16 inches of fresh snow. The following system will push in Thursday night. It is likely that mixed showers will stay with us through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be scattered through the 40s, perhaps a little warmer Friday. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid-20s. 

