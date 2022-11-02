A short break before the next round of showers

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

There will be a diminishing chance of snow through Wednesday evening, followed by some partial clearing overnight. Lows will drop into single digits to the teens. Winds will turn calm after midnight.

We will see a break between systems Thursday. Even with a little more sunshine, we will see our highs stay pretty cold. Clouds will build in quickly Thursday night and deliver a chance of snow showers. We will see highs warm into the upper 40s to low 50s Friday and Saturday, so the precipitation we see going into the weekend will mostly be in the form of rain. Look for mixed showers Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-40s.

We will cling to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of mixed showers going into next week. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

