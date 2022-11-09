Clearing & staying cold

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The system that brought us the overnight snow will gradually move off to the east and leave us under mostly clear skies. Daytime highs will not warm much above the upper 30's to low 40's. NW winds will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will drop to the single digits to mid-teens. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Winds will become light out of the south after midnight.

Despite plenty of sunshine Thursday we will be staying cold and this will be the case for the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's and overnight lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens. Partly cloudy skies Friday will thicken and bring a chance of scattered snow showers overnight. This will clear quickly Saturday. We will come out of the weekend with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

