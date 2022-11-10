Mostly clear and cold

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Clearer skies have allowed our temperatures to drop this morning, and it looks like we will stay cold once again today. Under sunny to mostly sunny skies highs will only reach the upper 30's to low 40's. Fortunately, southerly winds will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Gentle breezes will stay with us overnight tonight. Clouds will thicken a bit and lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20's.

Clouds will continue to thicken Friday, but we will stay dry for our Veterans Day. As lows drop to the mid-teens to mid 20's, we will see some overnight snow showers the could trickle into Saturday morning. Plan on a chilly weekend to follow. Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs in the upper 30's to low 40's. These cold temperatures and mostly sunny skies will be with us through the middle of next week. Overnight lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!