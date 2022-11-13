Skip to Content
Cold and dry days ahead

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

Skies were mostly sunny Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. These cold temperatures and mostly sunny skies will be with us through the middle of next week. Our lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens. 

A quiet weather pattern is expected for the next few days, with continued below-normal temperatures and patchy freezing fog being the main weather concerns.

