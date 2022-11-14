Cold and sunny (if the fog clears)

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Patchy morning fog, dense in some areas, will dissipate through the morning, leaving us under mostly sunny skies and quite chilly. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30's. If we see any breeze at all, it will be light out of the north. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight, but we are not expecting any precipitation. Breezes will turn light out of the west as lows dip to single digits into the mid-teens.

We can expect to stay cold and dry for the rest of the week and through the weekend. During the day, highs will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny every day. Overnight lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens and skies will be mostly clear to mostly cloudy. Friday night, those at the higher elevations will see lows down close to zero.

