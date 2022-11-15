AM fog; sunny and cold

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Once again, we are waking up to a cold, foggy morning. That fog will dissipate, but it will challenge your drive into work or school. Skies will become sunny, but highs will only reach the low to mid 40's. Winds will stay light and variable all day. Breezes will stay light out of the south tonight. Skies will become partly cloudy, but we are not expecting any precipitation. Lows will be between 10 and 20 degrees.

Look for mostly sunny skies Wednesday, with highs in the mid 40's. There will be a variable cloud cover Thursday and Friday, and we will be even colder, with highs in the mid to upper 30's. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will be with us through the weekend. Beginning Sunday night, we will have a chance of mixed showers building in that will stay with us through Monday. This will be a weak and brief system that looks to push through the region and clear a bit Tuesday.

