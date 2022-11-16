Sunny and chilly

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a very cold start to the day that also proved to be foggy for some, it stayed chilly, with plenty of sunshine. Highs hit the low to mid 40's, with light and variable breezes. Light and variable breezes will carry us through the night. Skies will become partly cloudy, as overnight lows dip to the low to mid-teens.

Firefighters began pile burning in areas west of Bend and Sunriver. This will continue for a few days and will likely have an adverse affect on our air quality.

We will stay dry under a variable cloud cover Thursday and Friday. We will also see the coldest temperatures of the week. A frigid arctic air mass will blanket much of the northern U.S. for the next few days. The western side of this air mass will press into the NW and deliver highs in the low to mid 30's and lows in the single digits to low teens. This will break for us and we will see highs back in the low to mid 40's for the weekend.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies this weekend will thicken Sunday night and bring us a chance of mixed showers into next week. By Tuesday, we will see highs reaching the mid to upper 40's.

