Late Day Showers

Temperatures stay mild today, but thickening clouds will deliver a 20% chance of scattered showers beginning as early as 4:00 pm. Highs will be in the low 50's and southerly winds will pick up to a gusty 10-15 mph. This will be a brief system, so the rain is likely to taper off by midnight. We will get some partial clearing by morning. Winds become light and variable as lows dip to the upper teens to mid 20's.

Saturday promises to be a nice day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will thicken quickly with the advance of the next wintry system. I don't want to be guilty of rushing anyone's travel plans, but snow is expected to begin falling by Sunday morning and a Winter Weather Watch goes in place at 4:00 am Sunday. Rain will start in the valley as early as 4:00 pm Saturday and that will turn to snow at the pass level Saturday night. 3-5" of snow will accumulate at Santiam pass Sunday with another 5-9" Sunday night and 2-4" Monday. Snow will be heavy at times making travel very difficult. The Ducks and Beavers kick off at 12:30 Saturday, so you might consider returning from the game Saturday night before mountain driving conditions worsen. Central Oregon will see mixed showers Sunday turn to snow Sunday night. Your Monday morning commute could be difficult. We will see cold temperatures start the week with a chance of snow lasting until Friday.

