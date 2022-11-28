Winter Weather Is Upon Us

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A cold, wet system pressing into the Pacific NW has already brought heavy snow to the mountains and snow to Central Oregon. Watch for snow packed and icy roads as you head out this morning. We start the day in the low 30's and won't get much warmer than the mid 30's with gusty NW winds at 10-15 mph. Snow showers subside around noon and we get some partial clearing tonight. Lows will be in single digits to mid-teens. Winds become westerly at 5-10 mph. This will be a very potent system in the mountains. Mt. Bachelor could see one to two feet of fresh snow in the next 48 hours. This will also make for hazardous mountain driving conditions.

Tuesday will stay cold with highs in the mid 30's, but we will see some partial clearing as a break between systems. The next system moving in Tuesday night will start warmer and wetter. Lows will be in the 20's and we can expect snow showers by morning. With highs in the 40's, we will see mixed showers Wednesday. More cold air will press in, so highs will be in the mid 30's and lows will be in the teens and low 20's for the rest of the week and the weekend ahead. We will live with a chance of more snow showers until Sunday when we see some partial clearing.

