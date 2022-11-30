Part of Central Oregon is under a winter storm warning

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Look for snow Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-teens to mid-20s and much gentler southerly winds. Mt. Bachelor opened today and should receive more than a foot of snow in the next 24 hours, with more to come through the rest of the week.

This storm will worsen driving conditions in the Cascades, as well. Chains or traction tires are required on all mountain roads as of Wednesday morning. Santiam Pass could receive as much as 2-3 feet of snow by late Friday. Much colder air will invade the region, so plan on highs cooling into the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s for the rest of the week. A chance of snow showers will stay with us Saturday night. Despite clearing skies Sunday and into next week, we will see these cold temperatures staying with us.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US