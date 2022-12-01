A little more snow; staying cold

While we will see a chance of more scattered snow showers this morning, we have also seen the worst that this current system has to offer. With a diminishing chance of snow showers, highs today will be in the mid 30's. Westerly winds at 5-15 mph will gust a bit higher. Look for partly cloudy skies tonight, with lows in the single digits to mid-teens. Winds will be gentle out of the SW.

We will see a variable cloud cover for the rest of the week, through the weekend and well into next week. After a slight chance of scattered snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning, we will stay dry for the next few days. We will also stay cold. Daytime highs will be in the 30's and overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens for the next several days.