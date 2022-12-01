Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:41 AM

A little more snow; staying cold

While we will see a chance of more scattered snow showers this morning, we have also seen the worst that this current system has to offer. With a diminishing chance of snow showers, highs today will be in the mid 30's. Westerly winds at 5-15 mph will gust a bit higher. Look for partly cloudy skies tonight, with lows in the single digits to mid-teens. Winds will be gentle out of the SW.

We will see a variable cloud cover for the rest of the week, through the weekend and well into next week. After a slight chance of scattered snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning, we will stay dry for the next few days. We will also stay cold. Daytime highs will be in the 30's and overnight lows will be in the single digits and teens for the next several days.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content