Staying Cold

After a clear, cold morning, the next system from the NW will increase our cloud cover, but we will stay dry. We will also stay cold as highs only reach the mid 30's. Southerly winds are expected to pick up to a gusty 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight and overnight lows are expected to be scattered through the teens. Southerly breezes will stay around 5-15 mph.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Saturday and deliver a 30% chance of snow showers Saturday night. Snow showers will stay with us for much of Sunday, but they will taper off by the end of the day. We will go through much of next week with a variable cloud cover, highs in the mid 30's and lows in the teens. The next chance of snow showers will begin Thursday.

