More snow Thursday, a break for some Friday

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Snow will slow for most of us Thursday night, and lows will be in the mid-teens to mid-20s. Friday will give most of us a break from the snow, but the second round kicks in by early evening. We also have a winter weather advisory for the east slopes and higher elevations that begins a 4 pm Friday and goes until 4 pm Saturday. Highs will be near the mid-40s and lows will be scattered through the upper 20s to low 30s.

This system will start to break up Sunday morning, and we will be left under mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. We will be under partly cloudy skies to start the new week, but we will also be staying cold. Highs will be in the low 30s and lows will dip into the single digits to mid-teens. 

