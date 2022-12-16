…and now we warm a bit

Happy Holidays, Central Oregon!

Our skies will become partly cloudy Friday night and we will stay dry. There will be no snow, but we could see some more patchy freezing fog by morning. Southeast breezes will be gentle and lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens.

Saturday will be modestly warmer, under mostly sunny skies. Our skies become partly cloudy Sunday, with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds will continue to thicken Monday and we will be staying cold. A very slight warming trend will follow. By Thursday, our highs will be in the low 40s. A chance of nighttime snow showers and daytime mixed showers will stay with us through much of next week.

