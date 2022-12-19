More cold, with a chance for precipitation this week

Happy Holidays, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be mostly cloudy Monday night, with lows scattered through the teens. Tuesday, we will start with a chance of snow showers that will turn to a chance of mixed showers as highs reach the upper 30s. Temperatures will dip into the 20s at night, so look for a chance of snow showers much of the night.

Our skies become partly cloudy Wednesday, and Wednesday night lows will drop to zero degrees and below. Thursday is expected to be the coldest day of the week, with highs only reaching the mid-teens and lows in the single digits down to below zero. This is also when we will see more snow showers that will last until Friday morning. Highs will top out in the low to mid-40s for the weekend, so we can expect a chance of rain showers through Christmas Day.

