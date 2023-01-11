Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 8:05 AM

Wind and Rain Today

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Plan on our Wednesday starting much milder than it will end. We begin the day under partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures and breezes. Highs will be in the mid 40's. As the day progresses we will see clouds build in and deliver late day showers. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph. Look for mixed showers overnight with lows scattered through the 30's.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week with highs reaching the low 50's. Rain showers will stay with us and so will the gusty se winds. A chance of mixed showers, rain during the day and snow overnight, will stay with us through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's and lows will be down to freezing and below.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content