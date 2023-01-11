Wind and Rain Today

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Plan on our Wednesday starting much milder than it will end. We begin the day under partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures and breezes. Highs will be in the mid 40's. As the day progresses we will see clouds build in and deliver late day showers. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph. Look for mixed showers overnight with lows scattered through the 30's.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week with highs reaching the low 50's. Rain showers will stay with us and so will the gusty se winds. A chance of mixed showers, rain during the day and snow overnight, will stay with us through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's and lows will be down to freezing and below.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!