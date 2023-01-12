Warm, Windy, Scattered Showers

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are waking up to wet, slushy conditions thanks to a warm night across the High Desert. Skies will stay cloudy and we will see a chance of some scattered showers today. Highs will reach the upper 40's to low 50's. Se winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph. Plan on those SE winds staying quite gusty tonight. Under cloudy skies, tonight's lows will be in the mid 30's to low 40's.

Skies will stay cloudy Friday, but we won't see much by way of showers until the afternoon. Those showers will be in the form of rain as highs will once again be in the upper 40's to low 50's. Se winds will stay very strong and gusty. The weekend will bring some cooling so rain Saturday will turn to mixed showers Sunday. Highs will settle in the mid 40's and lows will dip to freezing and a little below. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will bring a chance of isolated showers beginning Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Those temperatures and scattered showers will stay with us through the middle of next week.

