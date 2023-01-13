Rain, wind and warm

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The southerly flow that brought rain to the Valley and the Cascades will move its way eastward and bring us some showers today. Highs will be in the mid 40's to low 50's. Southerly winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 25-30 mph. Rain showers and foggy conditions will prevail tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's and those southerly breezes will back off to 5-10 mph.

Rain showers will stay with us through much of Saturday. This will also mark the beginning of a cooling trend. Highs will be in the upper 40's, cooling to the mid 40's by Sunday. With Saturday night lows dipping to the low to mid 30's, some areas may see a little snow on the ground Sunday morning. We will see a brief break in the showers Sunday night. With highs in the low 40's and lows in the 20's, we will start the week with a chance of mixed showers that will stay with us through Wednesday. This will break Thursday, when we see partly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 30's to low 40's.

