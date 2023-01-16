Pleasant day

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a fairly cloudy and breezy weekend, we, along with the rest of the West Coast, will see a break in the storm activity. Central Oregon will see mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 30's to low 40's. If we see any breeze at all, it will be light and variable through the day. Winds will stay calm tonight. Skies become partly cloudy and we will stay dry. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20's.

Tuesday will be a duplicate of today. Clouds will thicken Tuesday night, and we can expect a brief system to bring a 70% chance of mixed showers Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's, and those showers will taper off through the evening. Skies will clear Thursday, but this will be our coldest day of the week, with highs in the mid 30's and lows in the teens. Friday, we will warm back into the low 40's under sunny skies. We will stay partly cloudy and dry this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 40's.

