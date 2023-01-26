One More Nice Day

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a beautiful day yesterday, we can plan on conditions getting even nicer today! Sunny to mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the upper 40's to mid 50's. Light and variable winds this morning will become gentle out of the west and NW at 5-10 mph. Those gentle breezes will turn SW overnight tonight. Skies become mostly cloudy tonight with lows dipping to the mid 20's to low 30's.

The thicker clouds tonight are the first indicator of a storm system moving into the Pacific NW that will bring some snow showers by Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid 40's. We will see a 30% chance of snow showers Saturday and into Saturday night. Skies will clear quickly Sunday, but a cold air mass moving in behind the snow showers will keep us frigid for two or three days. Under mostly sunny skies, highs Sunday will be around 20 degrees and overnight lows will be in single digits, both above and below zero. This will be repeated Monday. Mostly sunny skies will take us through the middle of the week with highs in the low to mid 30's and lows in the single digits and teens.

