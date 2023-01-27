Skip to Content
Big change this weekend; NWS issues winter weather advisory

NWS-Pendleton

Hope you're having a good weekend, Central Oregon!

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Oregon, from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday, saying that 2-3 inches of snow are possible, along with winds gusting to 40 mph.

Forecasters warned to plan on slippery road conditions and patchy blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility. "Slow down and use caution while traveling," they added.

Clouds were thickening Saturday, and with highs in the 30's, we will see a 30% chance of snow showers by evening. North winds will become quite blustery Saturday night and the snow will taper off by midnight. Skies will clear nicely Sunday, but cold Arctic air will invade the region. Highs will be around 20 degrees. Lows will drop to the single digits and even below zero.

Skies will be sunny Monday. Highs will stay at or below freezing and lows will dip to single digits. Clouds will build in at the start of next week and highs will return to the low to mid 40's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21.

