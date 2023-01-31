Mostly cloudy; warmer

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With lows in the single digits to low 20's under partly cloudy skies, we saw a much easier morning across the High Desert. Clouds will thicken to become mostly cloudy, but we will stay dry. Highs will warm into the low to mid 40's and SE breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Those gentle SE breezes will stay with us tonight. Lows will be in the 20 under mostly cloudy skies.

Skies will vary between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Beginning Wednesday, our highs will warm into the upper 40's to low 50's. Thursday will be a little breezy, but gentler winds will stay with us for the rest of the week. Saturday night, we will see a slight chance of mixed showers that will turn to a chance of rain Sunday. That will break Sunday night, and we will start the new work week with partly cloudy skies.

