Mild Day; Change Coming

Under mostly clear skies, we are off to a pleasant start this morning and anticipating some change through the day. Clouds will build in through the day, but we will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 40's to around 50. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Se winds will stay gusty tonight. Skies become mostly cloudy and lows will be in the upper 20's to mid 30's.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40's. Overcast conditions with a chance of late day rain Saturday will be accompanied by mid to upper 40's. Temperatures will stay pretty average Sunday, but we are expecting rain showers to last into Sunday night. This will break by Monday morning. Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40's to low 50's will carry us through the middle of next week.

