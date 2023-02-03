NICE MORNING, STORMY WEEKEND

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Heavy rain and snow have already hit California this morning and we are expecting some of that to work its way in our direction. Our skies will be mostly cloudy today with southerly winds that will be quite blustery at 15-25 mph. Some areas will see gusts as high as 35-40 mph. There is a chance that some areas south of bend will see a shower or two. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's. Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight. South winds back off to 10-15 mph. Lows will be mid 20's to low 30's.

Our clouds will thicken Saturday and deliver a chance of some late day showers. Highs will be in the mid 40's. Southerly winds will be much gentler. Rain showers are possible into Saturday night. With lows dipping to freezing and below, this will turn to mixed showers by Sunday morning. Skies become mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40's Sunday. We will see a variable cloud cover next week with plenty of sunshine after Monday. Highs will range from the mid 40's to low 50's.

