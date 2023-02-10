Stormy tonight; nice weekend

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The advance of a weak cold front will give us thickening clouds and a 20% chance of late-day and overnight mixed showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's. Light and variable breezes will take on a northerly flow and stay quite gentle. Those breezes will turn NW at 5-10 mph tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20's. That slight chance of snow showers will break up by Saturday morning.

This will be a very nice weekend here on the High Desert! Mostly sunny skies Saturday will be accompanied by highs in the low to mid 40's. Look for more sun on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 50's. Clouds will thicken Sunday night and we will see a 30% chance of mixed showers through Monday into Monday night. This will break and leave some cold temperatures for Tuesday. Highs will only be in the mid 30's. We will get through the middle of the week with more sunshine and highs reaching the mid 40's.

