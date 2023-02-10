Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:28 AM

Stormy tonight; nice weekend

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The advance of a weak cold front will give us thickening clouds and a 20% chance of late-day and overnight mixed showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's. Light and variable breezes will take on a northerly flow and stay quite gentle. Those breezes will turn NW at 5-10 mph tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20's. That slight chance of snow showers will break up by Saturday morning.

This will be a very nice weekend here on the High Desert! Mostly sunny skies Saturday will be accompanied by highs in the low to mid 40's. Look for more sun on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 50's. Clouds will thicken Sunday night and we will see a 30% chance of mixed showers through Monday into Monday night. This will break and leave some cold temperatures for Tuesday. Highs will only be in the mid 30's. We will get through the middle of the week with more sunshine and highs reaching the mid 40's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content