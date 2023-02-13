Skip to Content
Storm moves through, with lots of mountain snow, some at lower elevations

Good Monday evening, Central Oregon!

Rain, snow and breezy conditions are expected tonight.

The winter storm warming for the east slopes of the Cascades is set to expire by Tuesday morning. That storm system from up north is moving through Central Oregon. Expect around 10 inches of snow in the mountains. Here in town and the lower elevations we could see about ½ inch of snow possibly mixed with rain. 

Winds may gust as high as 40 mph through Tuesday.

The snow and rain will stay with us through tomorrow and begin to clear by Tuesday.

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

