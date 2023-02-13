Winter storm builds in

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With cold air and moisture moving in, morning temperatures will warm a bit through the day and the cloud cover will thicken. A chance of mixed showers will develop later in the day and that will turn to some snow overnight. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's. Westerly winds will ramp up 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35-40 mph, staying gusty tonight, when we'll see snow showers with lows in the mid-teens to mid 20's.

A Winter Storm Warning will stay in place for our region until 10:00 AM Tuesday. Snow showers will stay with us into Tuesday morning, and then we will see some clearing skies. This storm will leave behind some cold air, as highs only reach the low to mid 30's. Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night and lows will be in the single digits to low teens. The warmup begins Wednesday under sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid 40's. We will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the work week and through the weekend. Highs will be a little more average, topping out in the mid to upper 40's.

