Clearing Skies; Staying Cold

That winter storm that slickened our streets overnight is not quite done with us. As the storm weakens and moves south we will see some partial clearing after more morning snow showers. A cold body of air left behind will keep our highs in the 30's. Fortunately, winds will be gentler...out of the north at 5-10 mph. Clear and cold tonight. Lows in the single digits to mid-teens with light and variable breezes.

This cold spell does not last long. We will see sunny skies and average temperatures Wednesday. From Thursday through Sunday we will see our cloud cover vary from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's with Sunday expected to hit 50 degrees. Skies will become mostly cloudy Monday, Washington's Birthday, but we are expecting to stay dry. Highs will cool to the low to mid 40's.

