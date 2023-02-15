More sunshine and mild temperatures; winds will pick up on Thursday
We’re now looking at partly sunny skies on Wednesday and the remainder of the week.
Expect warming, mild temperatures. No rain or snow are expected for the duration of the week.
We’re now looking at partly sunny skies on Wednesday and the remainder of the week.
Expect warming, mild temperatures. No rain or snow are expected for the duration of the week.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.