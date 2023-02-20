Winter storm on the way

Good Monday Morning, Everyone...

We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and with the next winter storm pushing into the Pacific NW, that is where we will stay today. The National Weather Service has put a Winter Storm Warning in place for Central Oregon, the Cascades and much of the Willamette Valley. With this will come a High Wind Advisory, also. It is scheduled to expire at 10 AM Wednesday. Our highs today will be in the low to mid 50's and westerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Tonight's lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's and we will see a 20% chance of mixed showers overnight. Westerly winds at 10-20 mph will stay gusty all night.

Snow is expected by Tuesday morning, and this will turn to mixed showers as highs reach the low 40's. Westerly winds will stay gusty through the day and into Tuesday night. Showers will break Tuesday night. Cold air invades Wednesday, when we see a 20% chance of scattered snow showers. Look for mostly cloudy skies and our coldest temperatures of the week Thursday. Highs will be in the upper teens to low 20's and overnight low will dip to single digits and near zero degrees. We will see a variable cloud cover for the rest of the week, with highs climbing back into the mid 40's for the weekend.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!