Winter storm not done with us

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With the next powerful winter storm pressing into the Pacific NW, we have already seen high winds and some snow showers. This is expected to intensify, especially in the mountains. Central Oregon will see windy conditions prevail today, with many already having seen their daytime highs. We will have a chance of snow showers all day. Westerly winds will reach 20-25 mph, with gusts to 35-40 mph. Winds become southerly and back off to 10-15 mph tonight. Lows will be in the 20's, with more snow showers.

A chance of snow showers stays with us Wednesday, as highs only reach the low 30's. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday, with highs in the teens and low 20's. We will stay cold Friday, but the storm activity will move out of the area. We will warm into the low to mid 40's for the weekend. Look for sunshine Saturday and a few isolated snow showers Sunday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

