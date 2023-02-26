Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:31 PM

Winter Weather Advisory, rain, snow and heavy winds are upon the High Desert

Good Sunday evening. The Winter Weather Advisory expires at 10PM.

The roadways are packed with snow at Mt. Bachelor, Government Camp, Santiam and Willamette passes.   Chains are required which means travel could be very difficult in those areas.  Expect patchy blowing snow which could reduce visibility. Please be careful.

Tonight, there’s a chance of snow. Expect 8-12 inches of snow in the mountains. Expect about 1-2 inches of possible snow by Monday night in Bend and the surrounding cities.   We may see an additional 1-2 inches of snow by Tuesday. Breezy conditions through Tuesday. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content