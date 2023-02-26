Winter Weather Advisory, rain, snow and heavy winds are upon the High Desert

Good Sunday evening. The Winter Weather Advisory expires at 10PM.

The roadways are packed with snow at Mt. Bachelor, Government Camp, Santiam and Willamette passes. Chains are required which means travel could be very difficult in those areas. Expect patchy blowing snow which could reduce visibility. Please be careful.

Tonight, there’s a chance of snow. Expect 8-12 inches of snow in the mountains. Expect about 1-2 inches of possible snow by Monday night in Bend and the surrounding cities. We may see an additional 1-2 inches of snow by Tuesday. Breezy conditions through Tuesday. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

