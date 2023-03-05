Snow in the mountain passes and definitely in Bend on this Sunday - here's Tracee Tuesday's look at what's to come in the new work week.

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.