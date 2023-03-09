More snow on the way

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We have already seen some snow showers this morning south of Bend, and this is just the leading edge of the next system building into the West Coast. With highs in the low to mid 40's, we can expect mixed showers today. Southerly winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 25-30 mph. Those gusty winds will turn SW overnight. Lows will be at freezing and below, so watch for mixed showers to turn to snow.

Snow is likely through Friday morning, and then we will see some gradual clearing. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's. Partly cloudy skies Friday night will be accompanied by lows in the mid-teens to low 20's. We get a break between systems Saturday. Look for mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 40's. The next system closes in Sunday. Highs will rise into the low 50's, and a chance of mixed showers, snow at night and rain during the day, will stay with us through Tuesday night. Highs will drop to the mid to upper 40's Tuesday and stay there through the middle of next week. Storm activity breaks and we see mostly sunny skies next Wednesday.

