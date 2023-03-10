A snowed-in Friday ends the work week before sunshine on Saturday

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We made it to the end of the work week but, not before battling one more round of snow overnight. This winter storm really saved the best for last, too, as throughout the High Desert, we saw 2-6 inches of snow accumulation overnight.

Snow has continued with us throughout the day today, however it is now starting to die down and remains only at 30% chance of more snow through 10 p.m. After that, we'll see clearing through Saturday, to combine with our warming temperatures for a beautifully clear start to our weekend.

Once Sunday rolls around, we'll pick back up another slight chance of precipitation, but this time as rain, since temperatures will continue to rise over the weekend. Hopefully we'll break the 50-degree barrier for the first time in several weeks.

Don't forget to set your clocks forward one hour when you go to bed Saturday, as we will "spring forward" 1 hour for daylight savings.

Have a beautiful weekend on the High Desert!

