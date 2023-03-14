Snowy evening clears overnight to mild mid-week weather

Happy Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

As Central Oregon is currently feeling the effects of this new storm system, we've seen snow, cold temperatures and slick roadways. For C. ., much of this winter weather will start to clear around 8 p.m., as the precipitation moves to the eastern parts of the state, where the Ochoco-John Day Highlands and the Southern Blue Mountains are under a winter weather advisory until 5 a.m. tomorrow.

Here on the High Desert, once we start to see the weather clearing, that trend will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. The next possible day projected for more snow or rain is now Sunday. Temperatures will also warm back up to the mid to high 40s, and winds will remain mild and variable.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday -- warm and dry weather is on the horizon!

