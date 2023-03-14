Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 2:58 PM

Snowy evening clears overnight to mild mid-week weather

A little snow in Culver
Diona Edwards
A little snow in Culver

Happy Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

As Central Oregon is currently feeling the effects of this new storm system, we've seen snow, cold temperatures and slick roadways. For C. ., much of this winter weather will start to clear around 8 p.m., as the precipitation moves to the eastern parts of the state, where the Ochoco-John Day Highlands and the Southern Blue Mountains are under a winter weather advisory until 5 a.m. tomorrow.

Here on the High Desert, once we start to see the weather clearing, that trend will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. The next possible day projected for more snow or rain is now Sunday. Temperatures will also warm back up to the mid to high 40s, and winds will remain mild and variable.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday -- warm and dry weather is on the horizon!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matthere.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content