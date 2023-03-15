Still cool, but starting to warm under sunny skies

Happy Wednesday!

We're halfway through the work week as we start to dry out on the High Desert. The precipitation from this most recent winter storm has passed us by, and we'll stay under sunny skies for the next few days.

While today's highs will remain in the low 40s, temperatures will start to warm, and we should see highs around 50 degrees by St. Patrick's Day this Friday.

Gentle southeasterly winds are expected tomorrow, and will stay light and turn variable for the next few days.

Our next projected bout of precipitation takes place on Sunday, but currently there is only a 20-30% likelihood of that. Both snow and rain are possible.

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US