Clear, cool night before sunshine tomorrow

Happy Thursday (Friday Eve),

After a day of sunshine today, we'll see lows tonight remain cold due to the lack of cloud cover. Look for temperatures overnight to be in high teens to low 20s. Southeasterly winds will remain with us overnight at 5-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow for St. Patrick's Day we'll be able to celebrate responsibly under more sunny skies with temperatures warming up a few degrees to the low 50s. Winds will remain southeasterly but become slightly more moderate at 5-10 mph. Lows overnight tomorrow should also warm slightly compared to tonights as we start to see some cloud cover coming in overnight Friday. Those temperatures project to be in the high 20s.

Have a great Thursday night!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US